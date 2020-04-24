Business Booming For Small Enterprise During National Lockdown

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Founder of Thumeza, Gugulethu Siso, tells VOA Zimbabwe's Mike Hove that her business is booming during Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdwon. Thumeza works with shopping outlets to deliver goods to people that place orders online. For more infromation on Thumeza:- https://www.facebook.com/thumezazw/