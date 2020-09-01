Business Soaring for Swimming Booking App Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Thousands of public pools throughout the U.S. are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is one reason why business is booming for the creators of an app that allows people to rent out their private pools for a few hours. The app is called “Swimply” and its founder says business has soared
