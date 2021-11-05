Accessibility links

Mnangagwa Urges Foreigners to Invest in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa hass urged foreigners to invest in various sectors in Zimbabwe, including mining, agriculture, tourism and others. Mnangagwa addressed business executives and Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the U.N. Climate Change Summit in Scotland.

