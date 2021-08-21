Burkinabe NGO Fighting Terrorism
Saturday is the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, a day that is unfortunately relevant in Burkina Faso which is engaged in fighting Islamist militants. One nonprofit, Go Paga, is helping widows and orphans grappling with the loss of husbands and fathers
