Burkina Faso Refugee Dancers

Malian refugees Amiri Ag Abdoulaye and Mohammed Ould Najim met in a Burkina Faso refugee camp after spending much of their youth fleeing Islamist violence and struggling with trauma – until they found dance. The young men joined a program founded by an internationally acclaimed Burkinabè dancer

