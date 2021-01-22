Burkina FASO Reconciliation
Burkina Faso’s re-elected President Roch Kabore has appointed a minister for national reconciliation as part of a vow to end the country’s ethnic and political conflicts that are fueling terrorism. But it's hard to resolve deep-rooted tensions over land and power between the ruling Mossi and Fulani.
