Burkina FASO Reconciliation

Burkina FASO Reconciliation

Burkina Faso’s re-elected President Roch Kabore has appointed a minister for national reconciliation as part of a vow to end the country’s ethnic and political conflicts that are fueling terrorism. But it's hard to resolve deep-rooted tensions over land and power between the ruling Mossi and Fulani.

