NGO Rescues Former President's Lions, Hyenas Left in Zoo
When former president Blaise Compaore fled Burkina Faso seven years ago, he left behind a zoo of lions, ostriches, hippos and hyenas, which began starving to death. A non-profit stepped in to rescue them last year and has reopened the zoo to the public. Henry Wilkins reports from Ziniaré.
