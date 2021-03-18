Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

NGO Rescues Former President's Lions, Hyenas Left in Zoo

NGO Rescues Former President's Lions, Hyenas Left in Zoo
Embed
NGO Rescues Former President's Lions, Hyenas Left in Zoo

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:59 0:00
Direct link

When former president Blaise Compaore fled Burkina Faso seven years ago, he left behind a zoo of lions, ostriches, hippos and hyenas, which began starving to death. A non-profit stepped in to rescue them last year and has reopened the zoo to the public. Henry Wilkins reports from Ziniaré.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG