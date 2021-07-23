Birkina Faso Olympics ...

Accessibility links

Burkinabe triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango in January set a world record to hop, skip and jump more than 18 meters indoors. Zango is on his way to the Tokyo Olympics and stands a good chance of bringing home Burkina Faso’s first Olympic medal. Henry Wilkins reports from Ouagadougou.

