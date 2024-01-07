Burkina Faso Gym Enthusiasts Aim to Improve Health, Fitness in New Year
Every New Year, people make resolutions to improve their lives. In Burkina Faso’s capital, a common New Year’s goal is to get in better physical shape. Gildas Da met members of Ouagadougou gyms who plan to exercise more in the coming year. Gildas Da has the story, narrated by Arzouma Kompaore.
