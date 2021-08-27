Burkina Faso Rewilding Conflict Zone ...
A Belgian-African company operating in Burkina Faso is planting trees to help curb desertification and open up lands for grazing cattle and farming. The project by the company, Hommes et Terre, is taking place in Burkina Faso’s dangerous conflict zones where desertification is a cause for strife.
