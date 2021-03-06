Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Burkina Faso Compaore Security -- USAGM

Burkina Faso Compaore Security -- USAGM
Embed
Burkina Faso Compaore Security -- USAGM

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:11 0:00
Direct link

Burkina Faso’s opposition has stepped-up pressure on President Roch Kabore to follow through on a one-time campaign promise to allow former president Blaise Compaore to return from exile. Supporters say Compaore, who fled to Ivory Coast after being ousted in 2014, would bring back security.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG