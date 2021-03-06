Burkina Faso Compaore Security -- USAGM
Burkina Faso’s opposition has stepped-up pressure on President Roch Kabore to follow through on a one-time campaign promise to allow former president Blaise Compaore to return from exile. Supporters say Compaore, who fled to Ivory Coast after being ousted in 2014, would bring back security.
Episodes
-
March 06, 2021
International Women's Day ...
-
March 06, 2021
Women Defying the Odds
-
March 06, 2021
US Blinken Foreign Policy
-
March 05, 2021
Week in Space ...
-
March 05, 2021
Drone Policing ...
-
March 05, 2021
COVID Chinese Vaccine Rollout ...