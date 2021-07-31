Burkina Faso Aid Cuts ...
Burkina Faso Aid Cuts: The COVID-19 pandemic's impact has led to cuts in foreign aid from donors like Britain, which this month slashed its aid budget by $5.5 billion, hitting those on the ground in Africa. The funding loss is felt in Burkina Faso where it could possibly shut down key groups.
Episodes
-
-
July 31, 2021
U.S COVID-19 Vaccine Donations ...
-
July 31, 2021
Zimbabwe's Unsung Heroine Winneth Dube ...
-
-
July 30, 2021
Global Vaccine Success ...
-
July 30, 2021
Zimbabwe's Unsung Hero Elijah Nkala ...