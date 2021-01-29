Accessibility links

Bulawayo Hip-Hop Musician Nominated for MTV MAMA Award

Musician Tafadzwa Tarukwana, affectionately known as ASAPH, has made history by being the first Bulawayo hip-hop artist to represent Zimbabwe at the MTV Africa Music Awards, to be held in Uganda in February. ASAPH explains the importance of his nomination to VOA Zimbabwe's Mike Hove.

