I Can’t Believe It’s Bug Butter

The effects of factory farming on the environment are the subject of a study in university labs around the world. Scientists study if plants can replace meats and cheeses, while other researchers look at ways to grow meat in laboratories from stem cells. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.

