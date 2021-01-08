Accessibility links

2 Brothers Breeding, Raising Oysters Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Oysters are not only popular culinary delicacy, they also help protect the coastline, clean water by filtration, and provide habitat for fish, shrimp and crabs. Aaron Fedor visited an oyster farm on the shores of Cape Cod where two brothers are breeding and raising oysters amid the pandemic.

