British French Ministers Holding Urgent Talks on Growing Migrant Crisis
British and French ministers are meeting Tuesday in Paris for urgent talks on the growing migrant crisis in the English Channel. So far this year, over 4,000 migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, have attempted the crossing from France to Britain in overloaded dinghies
Episodes
-
-
August 11, 2020
Bird Watching Gaining New Followers During COVID-19 Pandemic
-
-
August 11, 2020
COVID Infection Fears ...
-
August 11, 2020
South Africa COVID-19 In Complext Minibus Taxis Network
-
August 11, 2020
Belarus Election Protests ...