Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

British French Ministers Holding Urgent Talks on Growing Migrant Crisis

British French Ministers Holding Urgent Talks on Growing Migrant Crisis
Embed
British French Ministers Holding Urgent Talks on Growing Migrant Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:50 0:00
Direct link

British and French ministers are meeting Tuesday in Paris for urgent talks on the growing migrant crisis in the English Channel. So far this year, over 4,000 migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, have attempted the crossing from France to Britain in overloaded dinghies

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG