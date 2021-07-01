95% of COVID-19 Infections in Britain Delta Variants
Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on travellers from Britain amid rising cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Scientists say the delta mutation is more infectious and now makes up around 95 percent of new cases in Britain. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
