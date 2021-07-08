Accessibility links

Britain's COVID-19 Lockdown Ends

Britain is about to try something that no other nation has yet dared: lifting coronavirus restrictions in the middle of a wave of new infections. The government says that with more than half of Britons now fully vaccinated, the time is right to reopen – but some scientists warn it is a big gamble.

