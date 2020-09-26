Britain Imposes Strict COVID-19 Regulations
Britain became the latest European country to impose restrictions on socializing Wednesday following a sharp rise in coronavirus transmission rates. The number of new cases is roughly doubling every week and the Chief Medical Officer has warned of 50,000 new infections daily if the pattern continues
Episodes
-
September 25, 2020
Mythical Creatures ...
-
September 25, 2020
Mthulisi Hanana: Liberators Have Become Oppressors
-
September 25, 2020
elections united states votes
-
September 24, 2020
Metal Workers Union Staging Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa
-
September 24, 2020
Metal Workers Union Says Mnangagwa Abusing Zimbabweans
-
September 24, 2020
Metalworkers Union Unhappy About Human Rights Abuses in Zimbabwe