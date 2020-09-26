Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Britain Imposes Strict COVID-19 Regulations

Britain Imposes Strict COVID-19 Regulations
Embed
Britain Imposes Strict COVID-19 Regulations

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00
Direct link

Britain became the latest European country to impose restrictions on socializing Wednesday following a sharp rise in coronavirus transmission rates. The number of new cases is roughly doubling every week and the Chief Medical Officer has warned of 50,000 new infections daily if the pattern continues

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG