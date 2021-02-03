British Veteran Fundraiser Dies
Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old British Second World War veteran who raised millions of dollars for health workers and offered hope to Britons and others around the world during the pandemic, died Tuesday days after contracting the coronavirus. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
