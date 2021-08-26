Accessibility links

Britain Deports Zimbabweans

Britain deported several Zimbabweans, who arrived in the country in a chartered flight on Thursday. This is the second time the British government has deported Zimbabweans in almost a month. Fourteen Zimbabweans, said to be convicted criminals, were deported last month. (Video: Thomas Chiripasi)

