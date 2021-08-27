Britain Deporting More Zimbabweans
Some of the deported Zimbabweans having their documents processed by immigration officials at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday. Britain has so far deported at least 20 Zimbabweans within the last few weeks said to have criminal records. (Video: Thomas Chiripasi)
