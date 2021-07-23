Attorney Representing Zimbabwean Immigrants Says Britain Planning to Deport 100 Per Month
Andrew Nyamayaro, an attorney representing some Zimbabwean immigrants living in the United Kingdom and some who are being targeted for deportation, says Britain is planning to deport at least 100 Zimbabweans per month. Nyamayaro speaks about this and other issues with VOA's Gibbs Dube.
