Britain's Brexit Problems ...

Supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union said it would offer economic opportunities outside the EU. But four weeks after Britain finally quit the bloc at the end of 2020, many businesses say they are facing significant disruption and extra costs. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

