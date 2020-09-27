Britain's Brexit No Deal May Lead to Food Shortages, Closed Ports
Britain will face severe disruption at its ports and food shortages if it fails to strike a trade deal with the European Union before the end of the year, according to a new report. The Brexit transition period ends on December 31 – and relations are deteriorating as the deadline approaches
