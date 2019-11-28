Accessibility links
Bride Price Custom Honored in Nigeria, Despite Concerns
14 minutes ago
Supporters say bride price tradition underscores the value of a wife; critics lament putting a monetary value on women
Episodes
November 28, 2019
Billionaire Investor Joins Democratic Presidential Race
November 28, 2019
Native Americans Played Pivotal Role in the First Thanksgiving
November 27, 2019
Rwandan Mayor Kept Genocide’s Bloodshed at Bay
November 27, 2019
Middle East Protests: Why Now and to What End?
November 27, 2019
Israel Set to Deport Human Rights Watch Researcher
November 27, 2019
A Royal Mess: Britain's Monarchy Facing Biggest Crisis Since 1990s
