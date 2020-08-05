Accessibility links

COVID Brazil's New Normal ...

After the United States, Brazil has the world's highest number of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases - turning the South American nation into a coronavirus hotspot. Despite this grim situation, Brazil’s biggest cities - São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro – have decided to reopen businesses.

