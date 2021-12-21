Accessibility links

Brazil Homeless Take Over Sao Paulo Streets

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets of Sao Paulo have become home to thousands of Brazilians who have lost everything. Homelessness is not new to Brazil's biggest and otherwise most prosperous city. According to the government, it had jumped by 50% in the five years preceding 2019.

