Brazil Amazon Fires ...
Environmentalists are increasingly alarmed at the growing pace of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon. With the fire season under way, Brazil’s rainforests face the threat of even more destruction. The number of trees destroyed has accelerated since Jair Bolsonaro became president in 2019.
Episodes
August 24, 2020
Role of Barbershop in Trusting Medicines ...
August 24, 2020
Saving Space Camp ...
August 23, 2020
Rape, Murder of 5 Year-old Puts Spotlight on Sexual Violence
August 23, 2020
Arrested Ethiopians Contracting COVID-19
August 23, 2020
COVID-19 Driving Americans to Consider Voting by Mail