Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Brazil Amazon Fires ...

Brazil Amazon Fires ...
Embed
Brazil Amazon Fires ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:08 0:00
Direct link

Environmentalists are increasingly alarmed at the growing pace of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon. With the fire season under way, Brazil’s rainforests face the threat of even more destruction. The number of trees destroyed has accelerated since Jair Bolsonaro became president in 2019.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG