Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

When Not Tending to War Wounded, Ukraine Rock Star Jams With Bono, Sheeran

When Not Tending to War Wounded, Ukraine Rock Star Jams With Bono, Sheeran
Embed
When Not Tending to War Wounded, Ukraine Rock Star Jams With Bono, Sheeran

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00
Direct link

Taras Topolya is a Ukrainian rock singer. From the first day of the war in Ukraine, he has been working as a paramedic with the country’s Territorial Defense. But when he has a break, he plays with big names in the Western music industry. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG