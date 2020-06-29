US Bolton VOA Interview Analysis USAGM
Former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton unleashed a scathing critique of President Donald Trump as an “erratic” leader, willing to undercut American security to improve his reelection prospects. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on Bolton’s sweeping allegations of presidential misconduct
Episodes
-
June 29, 2020
Keeping Neighbors Together in Spirit ...
-
June 28, 2020
Tanzanians Welcome Opening of Tourism Industry
-
June 28, 2020
Job Market Reform...
-
-
-