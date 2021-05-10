Blessing of the Bikes ...
The blessing of the bicycles at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine is a popular tradition in New York City. Last year it was held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year the event was back and many returned with the bicycles they relied on to get through a difficult year.
