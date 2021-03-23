Black Women Leadership ...
From being Africa’s newest female president, to holding the second highest office in America, to leading the World Trade Organization, Black women are breaking barriers in various fields. Mariama Diallo reports on recent and past history-making moments as the world celebrates women’s achievements.
