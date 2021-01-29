Black Lives Matter, Biden Administration ...
BLM BIDEN-2020 saw a wave of protests in the U.S. denouncing police brutality and demanding social justice during the final year of the Trump administration. Esha Sarai spoke with activists, protesters, and others across the country about the future of the movement with a Democrat in the White House
