Black Lives Matter Mural for New York's Harlem
A large mural dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement is being completed in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. The mural will become part of the famous 125th Street in the heart of the historically Africa-American district. There are plans for similar works of art celebrating racial justice.
Episodes
-
-
July 11, 2020
Many Turn to Gardening in Sudan As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc
-
-
July 11, 2020
Stores Reopen As Others File for Bankruptcy
-
July 10, 2020
NASA Embarks on Epic Summer Road Trip ...
-
July 10, 2020
Dramatic COVID-19 Cases in USA