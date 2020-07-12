Accessibility links

Black Lives Matter Mural for New York's Harlem

A large mural dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement is being completed in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. The mural will become part of the famous 125th Street in the heart of the historically Africa-American district. There are plans for similar works of art celebrating racial justice.

