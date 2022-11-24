Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Biti: There is a Culture of Intolerance in Zimbabwe

Biti: There is a Culture of Intolerance in Zimbabwe
Embed
Biti: There is a Culture of Intolerance in Zimbabwe

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:40 0:00
Direct link

Tendai Biti's response to Mnangagwa's State of Nation Address: “There is a culture of intolerance. There is no common vision. There is toxicity. There is extraction. So, the State of the Nation needed to address the issues of the social contract, the social fabric of the country..."

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG