Biti: There is a Culture of Intolerance in Zimbabwe
Tendai Biti's response to Mnangagwa's State of Nation Address: “There is a culture of intolerance. There is no common vision. There is toxicity. There is extraction. So, the State of the Nation needed to address the issues of the social contract, the social fabric of the country..."
