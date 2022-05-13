Zimbabwe and the U.N. Refugee Agency, UNHCR, are piloting an effort to avert deforestation and benefit from waste management at the country's biggest refugee camp. The Tongogara camp near Zimbabwe's eastern border with Mozambique has installed machines for refugees to turn animal waste into biogas, which can be used as fuel for cooking, and fertilizer. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Chipinge, Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe Refugee Camp Goes Green With Animal Waste
May 12, 2022
