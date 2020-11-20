Accessibility links

COVID-19 Pandemic Worrying Biden ...

In a virtual event with front-line health care workers Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden warned that his team is going to be "behind by weeks or months” in the country’s pandemic planning unless the Trump administration stops blocking the transition process. Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

