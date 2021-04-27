Accessibility links

Biden Set to Address Congress as He Marks His First 100 Days

Biden Set to Address Congress as He Marks His First 100 Days

With U.S. President Joe Biden set to give his first address to a joint session of Congress this week, a slight majority of Americans approves of his performance, according to a recent poll. There are many issues Democrats and Republican leaders expect him to address. Michelle Quinn reports.

