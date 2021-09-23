Accessibility links

Biden Urges World Leaders to United Against Threats Facing Nations

At the 76th United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Joe Biden called on world leaders to unite against threats confronting the world today, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. However, he is facing an uphill battle to convince allies that America is back.

