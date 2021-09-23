Biden Urges World Leaders to United Against Threats Facing Nations
At the 76th United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Joe Biden called on world leaders to unite against threats confronting the world today, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. However, he is facing an uphill battle to convince allies that America is back.
Episodes
-
September 22, 2021
After Merkel: What Role for Germany on Global Stage?
-
September 22, 2021
More than 12,000 Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas
-
September 22, 2021
StartUP Africa Put Yourself in the Hot Seat
-
September 22, 2021
Africa 54 - September 21, 2021
-
September 21, 2021
Kenya Donkey Poaching ...
-
September 21, 2021
Benin Recycled Computers ...