The deaths of 19 children and two teachers from gunshot wounds in the past week after an 18-year-old gunman entered a school has spurred discussions about gun rights reform in the United States. Michelle Quinn reports. VOA footage by Scott Stearns, Mike O’Sullivan and Celia Mendoza. Video editor - Barry Unger.
Texas School Shooting Deaths Spur Talk of New Gun Restrictions
