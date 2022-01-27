Biden Says He Is Open to Sanctioning Putin Personally if Russia Invades Ukraine
Russia says it is watching "with great concern" a U.S. move to put 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe, amid fears a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. As VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports, diplomatic efforts continue.
Episodes
January 26, 2022
Norest Marara Submitting Documents At Nomination Court
January 26, 2022
Etherage Kureva Submitting His Documents At Nomination Court
January 26, 2022
Zanu PF Candidate Confident of Victory in Epworth Parly By-election
January 26, 2022
Ghanaian Football Team Scores Against Sea Turtle Poachers
