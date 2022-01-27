Accessibility links

Biden Says He Is Open to Sanctioning Putin Personally if Russia Invades Ukraine

Russia says it is watching "with great concern" a U.S. move to put 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe, amid fears a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. As VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports, diplomatic efforts continue.

