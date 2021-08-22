Biden Vows to Bring Americans Home from Afghanistan
Amid intense criticism of his administration’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden spoke Friday about ramping up evacuation efforts for Americans as well as the thousands of stranded Afghans desperate to flee the country following the Taliban takeover.
