Biden Optimistic About Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks

President Joe Biden says “there is some progress being made” after eight rounds of talks between Iran and six major world powers over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But a prominent member of that group, Russia, has been holding its own discussions with Iran’s leadership. VOA’s Anita Powell reports

