Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Biden on Billions of Dollars' worth of U.S. Investments in Africa

Biden on Billions of Dollars' worth of U.S. Investments in Africa
Embed
Biden on Billions of Dollars' worth of U.S. Investments in Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:52 0:00

President Joe Biden enumerated billions of dollars' worth of U.S. investments in Africa, both public and private, in remarks to African leaders and the continent’s business community at a three-day summit. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in usa.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG