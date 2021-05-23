Accessibility links

Biden, Moon Summit

Biden, Moon Summit
Biden, Moon Summit

COVID-19, climate change and cooperation in high-tech industries were the focus of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Friday. While the leaders also discussed North Korea, prospects for a breakthrough on denuclearization appear dim.

