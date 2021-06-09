Accessibility links

Biden Heading to UK for G7 Summit, Meeting With Putin

President Joe Biden is heading to the United Kingdom and Europe on his first trip abroad, sending a signal that his administration values close trans-Atlantic relationships as it deals with challenges like emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and threats from China and Russia.

