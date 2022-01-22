Biden: Any Russian Troop Movement into Ukraine Would Trigger Severe Action
U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to clear up any misunderstanding surrounding remarks made Wednesday, saying he has made very clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that any movement of Russian troops across Ukraine's border will be treated as an invasion and will trigger severe consequences.
