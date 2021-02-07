Accessibility links

Biden Administration to Join COVAX

The Biden administration announced in January that the U.S. would join COVAX, the global effort by the World Health Organization and other groups to ensure that lower-income countries have access to the coronavirus vaccine. But U.S. has not pledged any more funding beyond the $4 billion.

