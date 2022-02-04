Accessibility links

Belarus Activists Flee to the US, Say Europe Not Safe

The continuing crackdown on pro-democracy activists following the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus has spurred a wave of political asylum seekers. VOA’s Igor Tsikhanenka spoke with some who undertook a long and uncertain journey to Mexico and on to the United States in recent months.

